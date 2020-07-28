Water quality advisory lifted for southeast Kelowna

The advisory had been in place since April 2019 for approximately 2,000 properties

The water quality advisory that has been in place in southeast Kelowna since April 2019 has finally been lifted.

The precautionary advisory affected approximately 2,000 properties in the area and was a transitional measure while incorporating the former Southeast Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID) into the City of Kelowna’s Water Utility, according to the city.

The city said rinking water supplied to the area through the Cedar Creek distribution system was monitored, tested, and consistently showed good results. Businesses and public facilities in the area can now remove their water quality advisory notices posted at tap and sink locations.

“The goal of the water integration project was to provide southeast Kelowna residents with consistent, high-quality domestic water that meets all of the Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines year-round and we are pleased to be able to say that we have reached that goal,” water quality and customer care supervisor for the city Ed Hoppe said.

“We appreciate the patience of local residents as we worked through the construction phase of the project and have received many positive comments about the clear, clean water coming out of the taps.”

Some properties in the area either still receive upland water due to remote location or require on0site work to connect to the new potable system. Those properties remain on a boil water notice.

For more information on the affected properties, as well as to find out more about the city’s water project, visit the city’s site.

The former SEKID domestic system has been designated as non-potable and now supplies water to local fire hydrants, farm properties, and other properties that have access to non-potable source.

READ: Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

READ: Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News