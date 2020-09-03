Water quality advisory lifted at Mabel Lake near Enderby

Williams Lake City Council addresses lead concerns raised by residents following a national investigation by media. Black Press Media file photo

The water quality advisory was lifted for Mabel lake Water Utility (MLW) customers Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health rescinded the advisory as turbidity levels are now measuring less than 1 NTU and the water supply has returned to a “GOOD” rating.

RDNO staff continue to monitor the water quality and works closely with the health agency.

Customers supplied by MLW, at Kingfisher, east of Enderby, will be informed via road signs and the RDNO website.

Customers can subscribe to the email alert system for up-to-date announcements at rdno.ca/subscribe.

