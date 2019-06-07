Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

The city, along side Interior Health, issued the statement Friday morning

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for Sunnyside Water Systems.

An increase in turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intakes led to the advisory Friday morning, which could effect water quality at West Kelowna Estates.

The advisory warns of the risk associated with consuming the drinking water and it is recommended that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

Free water is available at the bulk water stations at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Information on the water advisory can be found at westkelownacity.ca/water.

