Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates area

A water quality advisory was issued for the West Kelowna Estates service area on May 14. (City of West Kelowna)

A water quality advisory for the West Kelowna Estates service area on Friday (May 14), citing higher than normal turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intake due to freshet.

Under the advisory, issued by Interior Health and the City of West Kelowna, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a boil when brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

“Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water,” said the city. “These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.”

The city said that they will inform residents when the advisory is rescinded via its e-news service.

