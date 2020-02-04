Water quality advisory issued for the South Slocan water system

While health risks are considered low, the RDCK recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. File photo.

Submitted by the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a boil water notice for users on the South Slocan water system.

The system is located in South Slocan Village approximately 30 km southwest of Nelson and is within RDCK Electoral Area H. The Dam Inn is across Highway 3A and is supplied water from this water system.

The water quality advisory has been issued due to an increase in turbidity (cloudiness) resulting in poor water quality. Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites can attach themselves to the suspended particles in turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants.

While health risks are considered low, the RDCK recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of all public facilities must post a water quality advisory at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water quality advisory.

The RDCK will be taking measures to reduce risk. Water quality will be monitored and the public will be notified when the RDCK is able to lift the advisory.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause, and appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time. For more information contact the RDCK 250-352-8171 or visit our website at www.rdck.ca/water.