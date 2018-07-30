Water quality advisory issued for Riondel

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a Water Quality Advisory as a precautionary measure for users on the Riondel Water System. Low reservoir levels have impacted chlorine contact time which may affect water quality in the water system.

While health risks are considered low, the RDCK recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of all public facilities are required to post a Water Quality Advisory notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). They must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water Quality Advisory.

The public will be notified when water quality has improved and the Water Quality Advisor has been rescinded. In order to rescind the Water Quality Advisory, reservoir levels need to stabilize, and test results must indicate that there is no presence of coliform bacteria over a specified time period.

For more information and frequently asked questions about water quality visit www.rdck.ca/water, or contact RDCK Water Services by phone at 250-352-8171.