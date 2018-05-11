Water quality advisory issued for Outback customers

High turbidity levels prompt advisory; in effect until further notice

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH) has issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by Outback Water System (Outback Resort).

Customers served by the Outback Water System have water supplied from Okanagan Lake and due to lake level and water quality changes, the turbidity has exceeded 1.0 NTU at the Outback Water Intake.

“Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rated as fair,” said Renee Clark, water quality manager for RDNO. “This water quality advisory will be in effect until further notice.”

A fair rating means that some customers should be careful when ingesting the water, including young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

For these customers, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

– preparing any food;

– drinking;

– washing fruits and vegetables;

– making beverages or ice;

– brushing teeth.

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs.

For more information, please visit www.rdno.ca/water.

