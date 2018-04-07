Water quality advisory issued for Naramata

A major water break has caused those on the Naramata water system to be under a water quality advisory.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the notification for Naramata and another for users on the Sun Valley water system (southeast area of Okanagan Falls), which is in response to pump issues that have caused some turbidity in the water system.

The water break on North Naramata Road left several homes without water; including parts of North Naramata Road, Partridge Road, Clark Road and King Drive. The RDOS said they hope crews will be able to restore water to most of the areas on Saturday, April 7.

It is recommended that citizens who require additional protection should boil their drinking water for at least one minute before drinking. This includes people with weakened immune systems, infants and children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. The RDOS precautions those that want additional protection to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil all water from drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute.

The water quality advisory is a level of notification below a boil water notice and used in situations where the general public health threat is modest.

The RDOS also reminds all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of those establishments to notify their customers of the water quality advisory.

