Water quality advisory issued for Kitimat

The District of Kitimat issued a water quality advisory on Sept. 22, 2021 due to high turbidity levels in the Kitimat River. (Black Press file)

The District of Kitimat has placed its system under a water quality advisory due to high turbidity levels in the Kitimat River.

Water testing is set to take place as soon as possible, and currently there is no evidence of increased risk to people who use the water. However, Northern Health recommends that people with weakened immune systems, seniors, pregnant women and children drink boiled water until further notice.

A boil water advisory is the least severe of the three public notices issued by officials, the others being boil water notice and do not use water notice.

