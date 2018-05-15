A Water Quality Advisory has been issued in Killiney and Westshore residents Contributed

Water Quality Advisory issued for Killiney and Westshore

It is being recommended to residents to boil water

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates.

More than 545 homes are affected by the water advisory that is in effect due to the high runoff that is causing this year’s flooding. It is recommended that children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems follow the precautions strictly.

Related:Boil water notice in effect for South East Kelowna

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is recommending as a precaution that residents in these areas follow Interior Health guidelines:boil water for drinking, making beverages, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice cubes or when brushing your teeth. Purchasing bottled water or distilled water is highly recommended as well.

Related:B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

For additional information please visit the regional district website

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmortonsydney.morton@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge
Next story
UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Just Posted

Moving Turner House will be delicate process

 

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

  • 15 hours ago

 

Water Quality Advisory issued for Killiney and Westshore

  • 15 hours ago

 

Mobile food bank fighting rural poverty

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read