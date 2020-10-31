Water Quality Advisory issued for City of Prince Rupert

A water quality advisory has been issued for the City of Rupert on Oct. 31. (File photo)

A Water Quality Advisory (WQA) has been issued by the City of Prince Rupert on Oct. 31.

“Please note that due to high turbidity levels detected in the drinking water supply relating to the ongoing heavy rains that are anticipated to continue over the next few days, a Water Quality Advisory has been issued for City of Prince Rupert water users,” a media alert issued by the City said.

“Heavy rainfall, as well as the current reliance on the City’s secondary water source at Shawatlans Lake are believed to be contributing factors to increased incidences of elevated turbidity,” the release said.

“Northern Health recommends that children, pregnant women, the elderly and persons with weakened immune systems drink boiled water at this time.”

“A Water Quality Advisory is a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’. A Water Quality Advisory indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice. It is the lowest level notification, and is issued as a precautionary measure (particularly to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consuming)”

“For these sensitive users, as a precaution, all water intended for the following uses should be boiled for 1 minute, then cooled and placed in a food-grade storage container before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth.

“Owners of public facilities are requested to post Water Quality Advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off). As opportunities arise they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water Quality Advisory.

“There is currently no evidence of increased risk to water users, and additional testing is being conducted to continually monitor water quality and adjust recommendations accordingly. This advisory remains in effect until another public notice, amendment or rescindment is directed by the Drinking Water Officer at Northern Health Authority.

“It is anticipated that turbidity events will decrease following the return to the City’s primary supply at Woodworth Lake, following the completion of the dam in 2021. In addition, removal of sediment will be a component of the City’s new water treatment facility, which is anticipated to be completed in 2023.”

