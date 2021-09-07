Water Quality Advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert

A water quality advisory has been issued for some areas of the city, the City of Prince Rupert announced, on Sept. 7.

The 1400 block to 1900 block of 2nd Ave. West, Graham Ave., Atlin Ave., Moresby Ave., Van Arsdol St., Alpine Dr., and 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th Streets (also known as ‘Section 2’ identified in the map below) are now subject to a Water Quality Advisory.

A Water Quality Advisory is a precautionary measure issued to residents considered most ‘at risk’, the city stated.

A Water Quality Advisory indicates a level of risk associated with consuming the drinking water, but the conditions do not warrant a boil water notice or do-not-use water notice. It is the lowest level notification and is issued as a precautionary measure (particularly to those with compromised immune systems that they should take appropriate steps, such as boiling their water prior to consuming).

For these sensitive users, as a precaution, all water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute, then cooled and placed in a food-grade storage container before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth.

“There is currently no evidence of increased risk to water users, and additional testing is being conducted to continually monitor water quality and adjust recommendations accordingly. This advisory remains in effect until another public notice, amendment or rescindment is directed by the Drinking Water Officer at Northern Health Authority,” the city stated.

Heavy rainfall, as well as the current reliance on the City’s secondary water source at Shawatlans Lake, are believed to be contributing factors to increased incidences of elevated turbidity.

The City of Prince Rupert said it is working diligently with Northern Health to rectify this situation as soon as possible. They will be performing a flushing of the water mains in the area over the next few days in order to refresh the system.

“We believe, as, in the past, this water quality issue is related to low flows, oversized piping in that area, as well as recent storm surges, the release stated. “We thank you for your patience with this matter and will provide updates on our progress as soon as they are available”