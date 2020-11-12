Water Quality Advisory in Kitimat lifted

The district has been under a Water Quality Advisory since Oct. 28

Kitimat’s Water Quality Advisory, which has been in place for over two weeks, has been lifted. (Black Press file photo)

The Water Quality Advisory that was put in place in Kitimat on Oct. 28 has officially been lifted, the district announced.

A Water Quality Advisory is one of the three types of public notices commonly issued when there may be a noticeable change in the water quality or a manageable threat to a community’s drinking water.

A Water Quality Advisory is the lowest of the three notices, and is used in situations in which the public health threat posed by the water system is small and actions can be taken to reduce the risks through boiling the water or restricting its use.

The advisory was issued in Kitimat due to elevated turbidity levels in the Kitimat River, a common happening in the community. The Kitimat Northern Sentinel cannot confirm at this time why this current advisory went on for so long, but more information is to come.

For more information, contact the district at 250-632-8900, or visit their website.

