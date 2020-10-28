Water Quality Advisory in effect for Kitimat

The advisory is due to increased turbidity levels in the Kitimat River

Effective at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 28), the District of Kitimat water system has been placed under a Water Quality Advisory, the District announced.

A Water Quality Advisory is one of the three types of public notices commonly issued when there may be a noticeable change in the water quality or a manageable threat to a community’s drinking water.

A Water Quality Advisory is the lowest of the three notices, and is used in situations in which the public health threat posed by the water system is small and actions can be taken to reduce the risks through boiling the water or restricting its use.

The advisory is being issued in Kitimat due to elevated turbidity levels in the Kitimat River. Northern Health recommends that children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems drink boiled water at this time, until the advisory has been removed.

For more information, contact the District at 250-632-8900, or visit their website.

