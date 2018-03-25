Water Quality Advisory for Sage Mesa

A Water Quality Advisory for the entire Sage Mesa water system was issued by the RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a Water Quality Advisory for the entire Sage Mesa water system.

According to the news release the advisory is in response to turbidity levels in Okanagan Lake increasing above 1 NTU with the recent heavy rainfall. The Interior Health Authority’s turbidity response plan requires a Water Quality Advisory to be in place for all system users when turbidity levels increase above 1 NTU. This Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

A Water Quality Advisory is a level of notification below a Boil Water Notice. A Water Quality Advisory is used in situations where the general public health threat is modest.

Who may need additional protection?

 People with weakened immune systems

 Infants and children

 The elderly

 People with chronic illnesses

 People wishing to seek additional protection

Those individuals seeking additional protection are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute.

The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Water Quality Advisory.