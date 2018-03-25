Water Quality Advisory for Sage Mesa

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a Water Quality Advisory for the entire Sage Mesa water system.
According to the news release the advisory is in response to turbidity levels in Okanagan Lake increasing above 1 NTU with the recent heavy rainfall. The Interior Health Authority’s turbidity response plan requires a Water Quality Advisory to be in place for all system users when turbidity levels increase above 1 NTU. This Advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
A Water Quality Advisory is a level of notification below a Boil Water Notice. A Water Quality Advisory is used in situations where the general public health threat is modest.
Who may need additional protection?
People with weakened immune systems
Infants and children
The elderly
People with chronic illnesses
People wishing to seek additional protection
Those individuals seeking additional protection are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute.
The RDOS would also like to remind all business owners/operators (bed and breakfasts) and public facilities operators that it is the responsibility of said establishments to notify their customers of the Water Quality Advisory.