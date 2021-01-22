Water production well to be installed in Oyster River Nature Park

The Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts are alerting users of the Oyster River Nature Park to be prepared for disruptions to the trails for the next two months, beginning Monday, Jan. 25.

Portions of some trails will be closed from Jan. 25 to March 31. Signs will be posted to indicate which trails must be avoided. For public safety, the SRD is asking park users to only travel on open trails until work is complete.

The CVRD is undertaking construction of infrastructure for a new water production well to increase capacity for the Black Creek/Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water System. The system treats and distributes water to properties north of the Oyster River in Electoral Area D of the SRD and south of the Oyster River in Area C of the CVRD.

The CVRD has received 83 per cent grant funding from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund to install a new production well in the park to complement the existing system. This will help with water security for users of the system throughout the summer months when the system has previously experienced capacity concerns during drought years.

The drilling of the well was completed in fall 2020. Upcoming work in February and March will bring active machinery to the park, and will include the installation of a watermain and a new well kiosk. Work is expected to cause physical and noise disruptions.

The Oyster River Nature Park is located within the SRD, halfway between Campbell River and Courtenay.

Comox Valley Record