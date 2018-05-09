Water pools along Highway 3 causing dangerous conditions

Drivers in the Lower Similkameen should take caution on area highways Wednesday morning.

A truck crashed through water from the Similkameen River that is spilling onto Highway 3, about 15 kilometres west of Keremeos, near the Lawrence Ranch on May 8, 2018. Image: Tara Bowie

Reports are coming in of pooling on Highway 3 near Hedley as heavy rain causes issues throughout the region this morning.

One witness claims a car spun out along the highway due to the deep water on the road.

DriveBC is not yet reporting any issues in the region, but the Review has a call in with the Ministry of Transporation to get an update on the situation and confirm how highway crews will work to keep water off the road.

Unconfirmed reports this morning also state that some mitigation work done yesterday in the area failed.

Crews from Argo and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations were on scene Tuesday morning and are expected back today.

By Tuesday afternoon the Regional District Okanagan-Simikameen declared a state of local emergency for Area G (Rural Keremeos, Hedley) because of the rising river.

The most recent data collected near Knighthawk Tuesday afternoon showed the river level at 13.6 feet, which would cause a minor flood. But the river is expected to peak for the week on Friday at about 15.29 feet, just shy at what is considered a major flood at 16-feet.

Water woes are also happening in other areas of the Lower Similkameen. Pools of water have accumulated on multiple farm properties in the Lowe Drive and Ritchie Drive area.

