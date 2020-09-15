Water outage in Lake Country neighbourhood

Lakestone, the master-planned Lake Country community by the Macdonald Development Corporation, was selected as the national winner of Community Development of the Year in the Canadian Homebuilders Association's 2020 National Awards. (MDC photo)

Due to water infrastructure upgrades on Okanagan Centre Road West, a water outage is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The shutdown is required to tie-in new water works along Okanagan Centre Road West. Impacted properties are highlighted on the map.

“As this is a lengthy outage it is recommended to keep water on hand for personal use,” the District of Lake Country said.

Water supply, when resumed, may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected. Running an outside tap or cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air and discolouration.

Residents who have a water booster pump on their property, please ensure to turn off your pump prior to the shut down in order to protect your pump from burning out.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this water interruption.”

For more information, call 250-766-6677.

