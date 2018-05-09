Water on the rise in Houston

The District of Houston has been dealing with high water levels in the Alex Frontage Road/Silverthorne Creek area. As of last Thursday, water was affecting some properties’ yards and submerging Alex Frontage Road. Submitted photo

The District of Houston is urging residents to stay clear from riverbanks and fast flowing waters.

This request comes after the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Bulkley River last week, which includes Buck Creek and areas around Houston and Smithers.

The district has been dealing with high water levels in the Alex Frontage Road/Silverthorne Creek area. As of last Thursday, water was affecting some properties’ yards and submerging Alex Frontage Road.

“No one has been displaced at this time due to flooding,” said Jessica Bagnall, Houston’s corporate officer last Thursday. “District staff are carefully monitoring areas of concern for changes in water levels.”

The district has also been closely watching other areas such as Henry Creek.

Two weeks ago authorities warned of potential flooding across the province, with snow melting rapidly as temperatures soared. Although temperatures cooled down last week, Houston had another period of increased snow melt over the weekend.

The unseasonably hot weather comes after a long winter that has left a heavy snowpack in its wake. David Campbell, head of the provincial River Forecast Centre, recently told Black Press that riverbanks are unstable and that people should exercise special caution around them.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is also requesting the public to refrain from recreating on or near the Bulkley River, including small streams and tributaries.

The RDBN advises residents who live in an area that may be subject to flooding to consider preparing an emergency kit for each family member with enough supplies for up to one week. They also advise moving property that can be damaged by flood waters to higher ground; paying attention to local media for flood or emergency information; and making a plan for pets and livestock.

If you face a threatening flood situation, park vehicles away from streams and waterways, move electrical appliances to upper floors and make sure to anchor fuel supplies.

In case of an emergency, residents should call 911 or Houston on-call staff at 250-845-8591.

If you require sand or sandbags to protect your primary dwelling at imminent risk of flooding, you may contact the District of Houston at 250-845-2238 or the RDBN at 250-692-3195 from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and update this advisory as conditions warrant.