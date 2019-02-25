Water meter installations in Balfour completed

Metered billing will begin in 2020 but residents can read their meters now

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and Corix Water Products have completed the installation of water meters for customers on the Balfour water system.

This work is part of a larger upgrade project to improve water system infrastructure, and provide the Balfour community with an enhanced water system that emphasizes efficiency, dependability, and water conservation, and will help to ensure the sustainability of the system in future years.

“I would like to thank Balfour homeowners for taking the time to book their installations and participate in this important project,” said Area E director Ramona Faust.

“I am committed to this project because it means a better water system for Balfour. I am pleased to see that same commitment from members of the community.”

RDCK water services has begun to monitor water usage in the Balfour water system. Once they have collected commercial, household and irrigation data, they will be able to start the process to develop metered rates, with metered billing to commence in 2020. Balfour water users will be consulted regarding metered rate setting, and can expect to receive a letter with more information about this process in March.

“In addition to the expected reduction in consumption, metering has already allowed us to find several leaks that were addressed immediately, and we’ll be contacting other residents who may have issues with unwanted water usage or leakage,” said Uli Wolf, general manager of environmental services.

Universal water metering was initiated in 2018 as part of the Balfour water system upgrades project. With universal metering in place, the water system will see improved demand-side management that will reduce the need to issue Stage 3 water conservation measures. In addition, research has shown that metering can reduce consumption by up to 25 per cent. This reduced water consumption can extend the life of water system infrastructure, thereby reducing costs to users.

Residents with meters located inside their residences are reminded that they can now read their water meters. Visit rdck.ca/balfourproject to learn more.