Water main work on Genoa Road delayed

Work will progress again next fall

Work to improve a 600-metre section of aging water main along Genoa Bay Road has been delayed.

Work on the project began in early February, but within a few days of starting work, unexpected technical challenges were encountered that require a delay of the project.

The anticipated construction window has now shifted to the fall of 2019.

The water main provides domestic water and fire protection to residents and businesses along Genoa Bay Road up to the Maple Bay Marina.

Construction will include replacement of the main and some minor reconstruction where the road is settling.

The work will be done by IWC Excavation, which won the Municipality of North Cowichan’s competitive bid process.