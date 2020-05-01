Water main flushing in Waneta on Monday

Run your taps until the water clears.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, the City of Trail public works crew will be flushing and chlorinating water mains in the Waneta area.

Water main flushing and chlorinating are necessary annual maintenance techniques used to clean and disinfect the water distribution pipes and reservoirs, and to maintain proper water flow and quality.

During this maintenance process, a slight chlorine smell may be detected for up to two weeks.

This will dissipate with regular water usage.

Discoloured water may also be experienced for short periods.

If you do experience discoloured water, run your tap until the water comes out clear.

Note that a chlorine smell and discoloured water are normal during this process and are not health hazards.

A second round of flushing will occur in mid-May, which may cause another occurrence of discoloured water.

Again, run your taps until the water clears.

Questiins or concerns about the water main flushing and chlorinating should be directed to the municipal public works department by phone at 250.364.0840 or by email at publicworks@trail.ca.

All city facilities are now temporarily closed for COVID-19 preventative measures.

Visit trail.ca/COVID-19 to read what Trail is doing to prevent the spread of the virus, and how to contact city departments during the temporary closure.

Trail Daily Times