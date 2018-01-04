Water main breaks in Qualicum Beach neighbourhood

There was a water main break on Eaglecrest Drive between Harlequin Road and Widgeon Place last week. — Lauren Collins photo

An old water main that has been on the town’s books to repair, beat the Town of Qualicum Beach to the punch this week, according to the engineering director.

The water main on the west side of Eaglecrest Drive, between Harlequin Road and Widgeon Place, broke early Wednesday morning (Jan. 3), said engineering director Bob Weir.

“It’s an interesting situation because Eaglecrest Drive actually has two water mains, one on each side of the road stemming from the subdivision and development under two different entities that couldn’t come to common agreement,” Weir said.

The pipe on the west side, Weir said, is an abestos-cement main that is old and that was “probably at the end of its useful life.”

Whereas the pipe on the east side, Weir said, is a good quality PVC (polyvinyl chloride) main.

“It’s been on our books to sort of rationalize the water system out there and get everything on the west swung over to the good main on the east, but it (the west pipe) kind of beat us to the punch,” he said.

Weir said the main failed in several places and, as of Thursday morning (Jan. 4), there were still leaks.

“We’re hoping to get it stabilized today (Jan. 4), but the way the main is behaving and continuing to fail, one never knows.”

On Wednesday, Weir said, the Town of Qualicum Beach had crews working at the site until 11 p.m. with flaggers on duty all night to protect the public and the site.

The broken water main is affecting about two dozen homes, Weir said. Weir said town staff is trying as best they can to acommodate people.

“We delivered bottled water to all the residents who were going to be affected yesterday,” he said. “We actually activated our emergency co-ordinator last night in case we had to provide some facilities for people to go and stay or shower.”

While 24 homes were without water on Wednesday, Weir said that number might increase today.

“We may have to increase that number (Thursday) if we need to shut down the main on the other side of the road for a proper tie in,” he said.