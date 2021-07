A water main break is affecting around 50 homes in Vernon July 6, 2021. (City of Vernon)

Around 50 homes are without water after a main broke at Weeks Road and Longacre Drive Tuesday, July 6.

Repairs are expected to take between three and four hours to complete, the City of Vernon said.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Those who must travel through are reminded to slow down and follow traffic control measures and watch for crews.

