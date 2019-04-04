Gordon Head Recreation Centre has temporarily closed because of water main break on nearby Torquay Drive. (Black Press File).

Water main break in Gordon Head temporarily shuts down Saanich recreation centre

It is not clear what caused the break on Torquay Drive

A broken watermain has temporarily closed a Saanich recreation centre.

Crews are currently fixing a broken watermain on Torquay Drive that has forced the temporary closure of Gordon Head recreation centre Thursday morning.

Saanich announced the temporary closure through a tweet, but did not identify the reason for the break.

Updates to follow.

