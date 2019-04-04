Water main break in Gordon Head temporarily shuts down Saanich recreation centre

It is not clear what caused the break on Torquay Drive

Gordon Head Recreation Centre has temporarily closed because of water main break on nearby Torquay Drive. (Black Press File).

A broken watermain has temporarily closed a Saanich recreation centre.

Gordon Head Recreation Centre is temporarily closed due to a water main break on Torquay Drive. Crews are on site and we will keep you posted of any updates. #saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/doUC3hBVw4 — Saanich Parks & Rec (@SaanichParksRec) April 4, 2019

Crews are currently fixing a broken watermain on Torquay Drive that has forced the temporary closure of Gordon Head recreation centre Thursday morning.

Saanich announced the temporary closure through a tweet, but did not identify the reason for the break.

Updates to follow.