City asking Westridge and golf course area residents to conserve water

A water main break near Hodgson Road has left some customers without water Monday, Jan. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A water main break has left some customers without water in Williams Lake.

Crews are on scene Monday, Jan. 11 at Hodgson Road in the 300 block.

Terra Ridge resident Terry Shepherd said the whole complex has been without water since 3 p.m. Sunday.

The city manager of public works Pat Mahood told the Tribune residents living in the Westridge and golf course area are being asked to conserve water.

Read more: Two Williams Lake water main breaks slated for permanent repairs

More to come

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune