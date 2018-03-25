Water main break closes Beacon Hill Children’s Farm

If you’re looking for some family fun today, it won’t be happening at the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm.

In a social media post this morning, the petting zoo at the south end of Beacon Hill Park said it would be closed both Sunday and Monday (March 25 and 26) due to a water main break.

Sorry farm is closed Sunday and Monday due to water main break in the Beacon Hill Park. There is no water for hand washing. The health dept has closed us down, sorry folks — Beacon Hill Farm (@bhchildrensfarm) March 25, 2018

“There is no water for hand washing,” the post read. “The health dept has closed us down, sorry folks.”

The children’s farm – famous for its goat stampede – had just re-opened for the season earlier this month, daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

