Water main break causes problem for traffic

The water is flowing down 39th Avenue into 27th Street.

A large amount of water is flowing down 39th Avenue in Vernon. Flowing down the south side’s gutters the water is pooling around the corner of 39th Ave and flowing into 27th Street, across from Bean to Cup and is posing a problem for traffic.

According to a post on Vernon’s community Forum, it was reported around 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The source of water looks to begin around 23rd Street.

Authorities have confirmed that it was a waterline break.

