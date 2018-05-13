Water level rising in Mission

No immediate risk of flooding, but water is running quickly and there is debris in the Fraser River

The Fraser River is creeping higher and higher by the Mission train bridge. / Photo by Chris Wayne Price

As the 2018 freshet continues, staff at the District of Mission are keeping an eye on water levels.

According to the district’s website, as of Saturday, May 12, the water level at the Mission gauge was approximately five metres and there is no immediate risk of flooding. However water is running quickly and there is considerable debris in the Fraser River.

The provincial government’s River Forecast Center has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser River, and the district anticipates a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Warmer than normal temperatures across B.C. has led to a much faster, and earlier runoff for the Fraser River. Many gauges, including Mission’s, are above their historic flows for this early in the freshet season.

Continued warmer than normal weather and ongoing accelerated snowmelt are expected to lead to ongoing rapid rises on the Fraser River throughout next week.

The district expects the water level to reach 5.5 metres at the Mission gauge this weekend. Should the warm weather pattern continue the predictions are that Mission could experience water levels up to 6-6.5 metres by late next week, and potentially higher over the May 19-22 period. These are water levels that Mission hasn’t seen since 1972.

It is important that people are prepared for potential flooding.

The District’s Flood Preparedness & Response Plan (FPRP) has been prepared for monitoring and responding to emergency conditions arising from high water levels on the Fraser River within the District of Mission.

Click here to view the District’s Fraser River Flood Preparedness & Response Plan.

View the Province of BC’s River Forecast Centre Website for the latest reports and forecasts.