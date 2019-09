I've been living in Terrace since the early 60s and during that time, I have seen a lot of things come and go. As long as I can remember, we have always had our issues with transients and people living outside of what society considers "normal." We have always had one or two guys who chose, for whatever reason, to live outside or in tents or under bridges. We have also had families and people who, through no fault of their own, found themselves in a homeless or in an under-homed situation.