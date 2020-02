Water forces dog through underground culvert in Maple Ridge park

Maple Ridge firefighters pose with Corrado around 10 minutes after he was rescued. (Contributed)

A Pitt Meadows man is lucky to still have his dog after the Labrador collie cross was swept into a culvert in Golden Ears Park on Saturday.

Micheal Archibald and his 5-year-old daughter Lexie took their two dogs for a walk by the horse corral, close to the entrance to the park, when, all of a sudden, Archibald could no longer see Corrado.

He could see a creek up ahead and knew his 10-year-old dog probably just ran into the water. He could also see a culvert, around 40 centimetres in diametre, into which there was a heavy flow of water due to the heavy rains that hit the region overnight on Friday.

He knew instantly his dog was in the culvert.

Archibald grabbed his daughter and raced to the other side of the road but discovered that the culvert kept going down into a big gully.

Realizing how dangerous it would be to to attempt to reach the end of the culvert with his daughter, they walked back to the road.

“I could hear him barking a couple of times from the road and I’m yelling for help,” said Archibald, but, he said, the culvert was about 50 metres long with a drop of about 10 metres within that span and after about ten minutes the barking stopped. He was certain his dog had died.

As they were walking back to their vehicle they came across two more people starting out on a walk and asked them for help. By this time Archibald’s wife had raced to the park to pick up their daughter. So Archibald went back to the culvert to attempt another rescue but gave up after another 45 minutes had passed without hearing any more barking.

Archibald went home.

But, about two hours later, the two people who initially tried to help Archibald , returned to the culvert at the end of their walk and they heard barking. They immediately called him and he gathered some tools together and the help of a friend and raced back to the park.

By this time the couple had called for help and Maple Ridge firefighters were on scene.

Fire chief Howard Exner says firefighters were on scene at about 1:30 p.m. and spent around three hours rescuing Corrado.

He said luckily the dog had made it out the other side of the culvert but became tangled in debris and somehow ended up in a subterranean area that was created from a landslide.

Firefighters used shovels to dig the dog out and chainsaws to cut the wooden debris out of the way.

“They did an amazing job,” said Archibald, who called his dog’s survival “a miracle”.

“Honestly when it happened there was no way you could have even thought that anything could have survived,” said Archibald.

Exner wants to remind people to stay at least 10 metres away from the edge of any watercourse.

“Because of the fact that they are in flood stage, they are all fast flowing and bad stuff will happen,” said Exner, adding that attempting a self rescue, in this case, could have led to a worse outcome.

“The safety message here is during flood stages when we’ve had flooding, it’s flooding everywhere and the watercourses are running very very hard at maximum bank and over bank and they are very dangerous to be around.”

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com