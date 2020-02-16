Water flushing in Parksville runs until April

City of Parksville is currently conducting its annual water flushing. (File photo)

The City of Parksville has started conducting its annual watermain flushing program this month and it will run through until April.

It will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

During those times, residents can expect some discolouration of water and intermittent drops in water pressure.

Please follow these guidelines during the water main flushing program:

• Keep a fresh supply of drinking water in your refrigerator.

• Check for discolouration of water before doing laundry.

• If your water is discoloured, run an outside tap (after 3:30 pm) until the water clears.

Flushing is an important part of the city’s ongoing maintenance program to ensure the integrity of the water supply system.

For more information, please contact the City’s operations department at 250 248-5412; ops@parksville.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

­— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News