Parking lot of Smith Drive complex is a pool

Some Armstrong businesses are up to their ankles in flooding.

Instead of cars, water has filled the parking lot of one of the main shopping complexes on Smith Drive.

The water is a result of a blocked, overflowing culvert.

Armstrong City crews are working on the situation.

See related: Armstrong flood preparation continues

Neighbouring Township Spallumcheen has activated its emergency operations centre to deal with localized flooding.

See Spall activates EOC

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.