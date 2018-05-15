Water coming across Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Water from higher elevations, not the Similkameen River, is coming across Highway 3

Water coming down from high elevation is coming across Highway 3 about 10 kilometres east of Hedley. Photo taken May 15 around 1 p.m.Water coming down from high elevation is coming across Highway 3 about 10 kilometres east of Hedley. Photo taken May 15 around 1 p.m.

Water is starting to come across Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley but as of Tuesday early afternoon it was coming from higher elevations not the river.

At about 1 p.m. a portion of Highway 3 about 10 kilometres east of Hedley had water flowing over it. An Argo truck was on scene. The road was open. The water looked to be coming from higher elevations and running a long two portion of the highway. The water was only a few inches high.

At that time, Highway 3 near Riverside RV park was completely dry. The work undertaken last week was holding and the pool along the north side continues to evaporate.

Related: Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has advised that Highway 3 may need to be shut if the Similkameen River breaches its banks in low lying areas.

As a precautionary measure the school board has decided not to run a school bus to Hedley until after the long weekend.

Residents who have mobility issues, health problems or regularly need to go to health appointments have been encouraged to self-evacuate.

All motorists are advised to check DriveBC for updates and expect road conditions to change at anytime.

Related: Evacuation alerts expanded in Similkameen