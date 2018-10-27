Water at Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Hall to go off the boil

Potable water will be restored in a new $60,500 system upgrade

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board voted unanimously to ensure members of the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department have access to safe drinking water at the fire hall.

Currently the water system at the fire hall is under a Boil Water Notice as a precaution and an engineering assessment has identified upgrades needed to bring the water system up to safe drinking water standard.

The estimated cost of the upgrade is $60,500 plus taxes. The funding for the project will be distributed from the Electoral Area D Community Works Fund.

Due to problems with the water quality from the original well at the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Hall, a water connection was established with an adjacent care home in 2009.

Currently, that care home facility is in receivership and unused.

As a result, the water system at the facility has been abandoned, with no one operating or maintaining the equipment.

As a result of the location and nature of the water treatment equipment, it is not possible for the CSRD to take over the care facility’s system. The uncertainty of water quality has led to the implementation of the precautionary Boil Water Notice.

The improvements to the existing well and treatment of the of the water will allow for safe drinking water for firefighters at the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Hall.

