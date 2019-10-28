Water advisory still in effect

The Kitimat water advisory announced on Saturday, October 26, is still in effect.

District of Kitimat spokesperson Josh Marsh said the advisory was issued as a result of elevated turbidity following recent heavy rains.

The Kitimat River below Hirsch Creek peaked on Friday, October 25, at around 4 a.m. at just over three metres, dropping to below three metres in the afternoon. The level in the river started rising sharply on Tuesday.

Hirsch Creek peaked at just over 2.2 metres on Friday at around 1:30 a.m., dropping to below two metres two hours later.

“There is currently no evidence of increased risk to water users, and additional testing is being conducted to verify this as soon as possible,” said Marsh.

“This advisory remains in effect until another public notice is issued. The District is working with Northern Health on this matter.”

He said Northern Health recommends that children, pregnant women, the elderly and persons with weakened immune systems drink boiled water at this time.

Advisories

A Water Quality Advisory is one of three types of public notices commonly used by a Drinking Water Officer when there may be a noticeable change in the water quality or a manageable threat to the drinking water. The decision whether to request or order issuance of one of these notices rests with the discretion of the Drinking Water Officer, but in general, they are used under the following circumstances:

* Water Quality Advisory – Used in situations in which the public health threat posed by the water system is modest and actions can be taken to reduce the risks through means other than requiring a Boil Water Notice or Do Not Use Water Notice.

* Boil Water Notice – Used in situations in which the public health threat posed by the water supply system is significant and the nature of the threat is one that can be effectively addressed through the boiling of water.

* Do Not Use Water Notice – Used in situations where a significant public health threat exists in relation to the water supply system, and the threat cannot be adequately addressed through a Water Quality Advisory or a Boil Water Notice.