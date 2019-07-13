Water advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

The city put on the water notice Saturday afternoon

The CSRD has issued a boil water notice for the Sunnybrae water system. (CSRD Photo)

A water quality advisory was issued in West Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

Along side consultation from Interior Health, the advisory was issued for the West Kelowna Estates System due to ongoing turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intake.

The advisory means there is a risk with drinking water. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems should boil their water or find an alternative and safer source of water for consumption uses.

For updates on the water advisory, visit the City of West Kelowna website.

t

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.