Watch your mailbox for info on Fire Hall Project Referendum

The newsletter provides a chart that shows the estimated tax amount a household would pay based on the assessed value of their property.

Still, have questions about this Saturday’s Fire Hall Borrowing Referendum? Be sure to watch your mailbox for the Town of Creston’s most recent newsletter that provides important information about the cost per Creston household.

“We wanted to be sure to answer the most frequently asked question about the project, ‘What would this cost me?'” said Interim Chief Administrative Officer Mike Moore. “We want our citizens to have the information they need to make their decision when they go to the polls to vote on Town Council and the Referendum this coming Saturday, October 20th.”

The newsletter provides a chart that shows the estimated tax amount a household would pay based on the assessed value of their property.

“You can also check out the Rate Calculator on our website, where you can enter your assessed property value and find out what the tax impact would be if the Referendum passes,” added Moore. “Or, just give us a call or stop in at Town Hall and we can easily give you the information.”

The newsletter also includes a copy of the full Referendum question on the ballot’s third column, next to the voting columns for Mayor and Councillors. “The Referendum question must be worded in specific legal terms, so it’s somewhat detailed,” said Moore. “In essence, the Referendum is seeking voter permission to borrow the money for a new Fire Hall because the old one no longer meets minimum standards.”

On Saturday, voters will be asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on the Borrowing bylaw for the Fire Hall. Based on the maximum borrowing amount, the Town of Creston taxpayers would be responsible for debt servicing $2.95 Million for the project, with the Regional District contributing $1.55 Million for a total borrowing amount of $4.5 Million. The Town would contribute $1 Million from reserves to reduce the borrowing amount. Grants received and any other cost savings would also reduce the actual amount borrowed.

Specifically, the Referendum is asking Town of Creston residents to vote “Yes” or “No” to the

question: “Are you in favour of the Town of Creston

“If voter permission is received, the next step in the process would be to carry over the recommendation from the Advisory Select Committee for Council to establish a volunteer Building Advisory Select Committee. This committee would help oversee the process, including finalizing building location and design, selecting materials such as steel or wood, tendering the project, and reviewing bids and construction. Construction of a new Fire Hall would likely take about two years at a minimum,” added Moore.

You can read up on the History 2018 Fire Hall Project, including recently asked questions at www.creston.ca.

For more information, contact the Town of Creston in person, via phone 250-428-2214 or email

info@creston.ca.