WATCH: Video clip from Qualicum Beach illustrates poor air quality due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke that plagued the skies over Vancouver Island and beyond this weekend is expected to continue through today.

The smoky skies warning issued by Environment Canada early Friday afternoon was renewed at 4:30 a.m. this morning and the forecast for Victoria to Campbell River calls for more widespread smoke throughout the day and at least into tomorrow, but also rain.

A good illustration of how bad the issue was in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area is a video (below) posted on the Twitter account of the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department.

“The video was taken in Dashwood around 9 p.m. and was showing the amount of particulate in the air,” said Fire Chief Nick Aciavatti.

Environment Canada continues to advise people with underlying medical conditions or serious infections such as COVID-19 to postpone or reduce activities outside.

