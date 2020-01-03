WATCH: Trail family asking for help to identify errant driver

The incident happened in West Trail on Thursday night just after 10 p.m.

A West Trail family is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a pick up truck that smashed into their vehicle Thursday night just after 10 p.m. – then fled the scene.

Chantelle Drouin says she has reported what happened to the police.

Further, in hopes of identifying the driver of a white single-cab F150, Drouin describes as a ’92 to ’96 model, she is sharing her surveillance video with Trail Times readers.

If the driver is not identified, the family will have no other recourse than to pay a $750 deductible.

“We have two little girls right after Christmas, and it is tight,” Drouin said. “We would really like to find the driver responsible to have it go through their insurance. Thank you for any help you can offer.”

While the licence of the truck is not identifiable, the video clearly shows the driver circling around and sliding down the roadway right into the family’s Hyundai Sante Fe, parked on the 1800 block of Topping Street.

Drouin says the truck-in-question will have a broken driver-side signal light.

