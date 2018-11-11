WATCH: Today, we remember: community members visit Agassiz cenotaph on Remembrance Day

Hundreds of locals from Agassiz and Harrison gathered first at the Agassiz Elementary Secondary School, then at the cenotaph, to pay homage to those who’ve sacrificed for our freedom in the 2018 Remembrance Day ceremony, which is also the 100th anniversary of the First World War armistice. (Sarah Gawdin)

The time for remembering has returned.

Hundreds from Agassiz and Harrison came out today to honour, remember and memorialize the sacrifices of our veterans, living and dead.

Locals filled the Agassiz Elementary Secondary School this morning for a brief ceremony before crowds moved out towards the Agassiz cenotaph. There, two minutes of silence were observed before the Last Post and Reveille were played. Dozens of community organizations, businesses and politicians laid wreaths at the cenotaph, honouring those lost.

This years marks 100 years since the armistice was signed, ending World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Churches across Canada, including those in Agassiz, rang their bells today to mark the passing of 100 years since a historic, unforgettable moment in history.

In the four years it raged, World War I killed more than nine million combatants and seven million civilians. World War II claimed even more, killing an estimated 50 to 80 million. Between the two wars, 100,000 Canadians died.

Those deaths are the reason Canadians gather each year.