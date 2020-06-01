WATCH: ‘The time has come to open up our schools and classrooms carefully,’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry

Be watchful on the roads as school zones in Chilliwack are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chilliwack motorists might need a little extra reminder that schools are reopening as of Monday, June 1.

Local RCMP are asking folks to slow down if they are driving through Chilliwack, as reduced-speed school zones are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Just a reminder that Chilliwack schools will be back in session starting Monday, June 1st,” UFVRD RCMP tweeted out on May 31. “Please use extra caution as kids return to school after the COVID-19 break. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe!”

School Zones In Effect! Just a reminder that Chilliwack schools will be back in session starting Monday, June 1st. Please use extra caution as kids return to school after the Covid-19 break! Let’s work together to keep our roads safe! pic.twitter.com/6V0rTPRVGI — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) June 1, 2020

“The time has come to open up our schools and classrooms carefully, and to find the right balance to finish off the school year,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, in a video message sent to B.C. teachers and staff on May 29.

B.C. has done its part to flatten the curve and that is part of the rationale for a “measured, gradual approach” to transitioning students back to the classroom, Dr. Henry said.

The message underlines that “schools are a safe place to return to,” given the additional strict health and safety measures put in place. Some measures include limiting the number of students in schools, avoiding gatherings and taking students outside more often, as well as heightened cleaning measures.

