WATCH: The Terry Fox Run in Kimberley

The annual Terry Fox Run took place in Kimberley on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. People across Canada gather together to honour Terry Fox’s corageous spirit and fundraise for cancer research.

City Councillor Darryl Oakley is one of the organizers for the Kimberley Terry Fox Run. At the beginning of the run he gathered all of the Kimberley participants to thank everyone for coming out before beginning the run, which started at Centennial Hall at 12 noon.

READ MORE: Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run Sunday, September 15

“In Kimberley, we have been doing this Terry Fox run non-stop since 1985. It’s pretty amazing what Kimberley does,” he said. “It’s all because of you guys (the participants). In Kimberley, they have sent a total, so far for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research, just under $86,000 has gone to the foundation just from Kimberley alone. It’s pretty remarkable what happens in this little City of ours.”

He went on to say that this year was made possible thanks to many helpers and volunteers in the community.