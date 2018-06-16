Local rapper Mr. ESQ performs his song, Mr. Esquimalt, featuring the new Johnson Street Bridge (YouTube)

WATCH: The new Johnson Street Bridge is featured in a rap music video (warning: explicit language)

Local rapper Mr. ESQ used the bridge as the stage for a recent production

  Jun. 16, 2018
The design of the new Johnson Street Bridge has received mixed opinions, but in the very least it looks pretty cool in a music video.

Local rapper Mr. ESQ took the opportunity to turn the iconic bridge into his stage for his track “Mr. Esquimalt.”

Mr. ESQ is a locally born and raised man who, according to his SoundCloud biography, has endured some tough times.

“The man who would become known as Mr. ESQ First faced and overcame many obstacles, from a life of poverty in troublesome streets, to the death of his son, to a lengthy incarceration due to multiple run ins with authorities and pressure of the life of a hustler,” it reads.

You can check out the video below. WARNING: explicit language is included

