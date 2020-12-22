Watch the annual Mission Christmas Parade

While this year’s Candlelight Parade had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions, the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce has created a virtual parade for the community to enjoy.
Watch below:
Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce presents an online experience
