WATCH: Sooke’s top stories of the week

The top Sooke stories for the week of Oct. 15 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network (SVN).

Lorne’s Christensen’s memoir Tides Turbulence and Tailwinds will send you straight into an adventurous journey, recounting Christensen’s fascinating career and many places in between over a 50-year career. For more information on this story, click here.

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra launches its 2019-2020 concert season with Celebrating the Concerto on Oct. 27. For more information on this story, click here.

The T’Souke First Nation has a lot to teach the people of Sooke, says Chief Gordon Planes. The nation hopes to teach sustainability to the surrounding community. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in SVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on SVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.