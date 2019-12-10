WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

The top Sooke stories for the week of Dec. 10 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

Shirley’s water supply is being threatened due to the sale of a subdivision development in what is currently forestry lands. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C. Transit is looking for feedback on the Sooke plan. The new plan could take seven years to implement once approved. For more information on this story, click here.

The brightest meteor shower of the year is set for Friday night to Saturday morning. Geminid meteor shower features colourful, brighter, longer shooting stars. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on SVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.