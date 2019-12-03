WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

Ground Fire Training teaches fire fighters what to do if they get entangled in wires and other debris.(contributed)

The top Sooke stories for the week of Dec. 3 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

The annual Sooke Santa Claus Parade was held on Sunday, drawing a big crowd. For more information on this story, click here.

A massive cleanup party took on Broomhill Park on Nov. 16. The community helped clear debris and garbage that had been in the park for a long time. For more information on this story, click here.

Sooke Fire Rescue plays host to Ground Fire Training. The training teaches firefighters what to do if they get entangled in wires and other debris. For more information on this story, click here.

