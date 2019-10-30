WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

The top Sooke stories for the week of Oct. 29 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network (SVN).

Sooke schools are experiencing a goose poop problem due to an overpopulation of the bird and no known way to scare them off. Several solutions have been tried, and they continue to look for a solution. For more information on this story, click here.

The salmon population continues to decline, with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans pointing to climate change. Fishing closures are being considered to help deal with the problem. For more information on this story, click here.

Sooke has found a new favourite sport: pickleball. Pickleball is a high pace racketball game that is inclusive to all ages. For more information on this story, click here.

