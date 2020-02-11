WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

The gates leading to the Sooke Potholes Provincial Park has not been closed in years, according to area residents (Kevin Laird - Black Press Media)

The top Sooke stories for the week of Feb. 11 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

B.C. is changing Sooke Potholes restrictions after three men were killed accessing the park during heavy rains. The security gate will now be restricted at night. For more information on this story, click here.

Sooke community is coming together for two individuals facing serious health challenges. For more information on this story, click here.

Robots are rolling into Journey Middle School for the Gear Bot Jamboree. For more information on this story, click here.

